/US midterms 2026: Trump pledges $400 million for Republican candidates as election day nears

US President Donald Trump has said he will have spent $400 million supporting Republican candidates in the midterm elections by Election Day on 3 November, highlighting the scale of his financial commitment to helping the party retain political power. The spending will be channelled through his political operation and the aligned super PAC, Maga Inc., supporting Republican candidates as they campaign for votes across the country.

“More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more. It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion,” he wrote on Truth Social. Trump cited his support for the Republican Party as a key reason for the spending. He also referred to riots and unrest in France, linking the developments to his concerns about migration.

Trump invokes controversial antisemitic trope while defending Senator Roger Marshall

Separately, Trump invoked a centuries-old antisemitic trope while defending Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas who is seeking re-election, over criticism of his past medical debt-collection practices. Speaking at a rally with Marshall on Monday in Park City, Kansas, Trump said the senator's opponents had unfairly portrayed him as ‘some kind of a Shylock-type guy.’

The remark appeared to refer to reporting by The New York Times that examined Marshall's record of pursuing patients over unpaid medical bills during his decades-long career as an obstetrician-gynecologist. According to the newspaper's reporting, Marshall filed lawsuits against more than 700 patients with outstanding medical bills. The report also said he routinely charged an annual interest rate of 18 per cent and pursued measures including wage garnishments and the seizure of funds from patients' bank accounts.