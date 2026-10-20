/PAK vs ENG: Arafat Minhas, Hasan Nawaz shine as Pakistan beat England by 87 runs

Allrounder Arafat Minhas struck a maiden half-century and grabbed a career-best six wickets to anchor Pakistan's convincing 87-run win over England in the tri-series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Minhas hit 59 off 58 balls and was ably assisted by Hasan Nawaz, whose 74-ball 79 lifted Pakistan to a solid 302-9 at Pindi Stadium.

The versatile Minhas then took 6-40 with his beguiling left-arm spin as England were reduced to 215 all out in 38.4 overs. He also ran out the last England batter to cap a superb showing.

England lost their last nine wickets for 95 runs after being well set at 120-1, with Tom Banton (57) and Ben Duckett (45) giving them a confident start.

Minhas grabbed three crucial wickets, getting Banton caught off a miscued pull, bowling Harry Brook for five with a sharp turner, and then trapping Jordan Cox for 18.

Minhas completed his second five-wicket haul when he dismissed Will Jacks for 19 and then had Jamie Overton for one.

Banton smashed five boundaries and two sixes in his 53-ball knock.

Naseem Shah snared the prized wicket of Joe Root for 33, and Haris Rauf removed a dangerous Sam Curran for 27 as England's run chase faltered.

Nawaz and Minhas earlier lifted Pakistan from a precarious 133-5. Nawaz, who hit four sixes and five boundaries, added 78 for the sixth wicket with Minhas as England struggled to break their stand, dropping three catches.

Minhas then added an invaluable 72 for the seventh wicket with Faheem Ashraf (39) as Pakistan added 91 runs in the last 10 overs.

Minhas hit nine fours, while Ashraf's knock included a six and five boundaries.

England's Gus Atkinson jolted Pakistan with the very first ball of the match to dismiss Fakhar Zaman, caught by Root at short mid-wicket.

Sonny Baker made it 2-31 with the wicket of Saim Ayub for eight before Babar Azam (34) and Saad Baig (35) steadied the innings.