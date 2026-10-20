/Asian Para Games 2026: India adds 24 medals on Day 2, remains sixth in standings

India enjoyed a successful Day 2 at the Asian Para Games 2026, winning 24 medals, including five golds, in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday (Oct 20). Led by standout performances from Nishad Kumar and Deepthi Jeevanji in athletics, India ended the day sixth in the standings with 35 medals, including nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze. Athletics has contributed 20 medals to the country’s tally so far.

Nishad, Deepthi shine with record-breaking golds

Nishad Kumar won his second gold medal of the Games, claiming the men’s high jump T47 title with a Games-record clearance of 2.04m. He had won gold in the long jump on Monday, becoming only the third Indian to win two golds at a single Asian Para Games edition. Ankur Dhama and Sheetal Devi achieved the feat in Hangzhou in 2023.

Deepthi Jeevanji also secured gold, winning the women’s 400m T20 in a Games-record time of 56.36 seconds. The 23-year-old from Telangana, a former world champion and Paris Paralympics bronze medallist, claimed her second consecutive Asian Para Games gold in the event.

Simran won the women’s 200m T12 gold in a record time of 24.80 seconds, while debutant Tejalben Damor took bronze with a personal best of 25.23 seconds.

Pranav Soorma won gold in the men’s discus throw F51/52/53 event with an Asian-record throw of 11.66m. Ram Ratan Singh claimed silver, while Devender Kumar secured India’s fifth gold of the day in the men’s discus throw F44/64 event.

Shooting, powerlifting and swimming add medals

Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event, while Shrishti Arora claimed bronze in the women’s category. Narwal’s performance also secured India a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

Ashok Kumar Malik won silver in the men’s 65kg powerlifting event with a lift of 192kg.

Swimming added two bronze medals through Himanshu Nandal in the men’s 400m freestyle S11 and Niranjan Mukundan in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7.

Para table tennis also saw Ravi Baby Sahana and Prachi Pandey become the first Indians to win medals in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Jehan Madan also contributed bronze medals.

Meanwhile, India assured itself of at least five medals in para archery, with athletes reaching finals across individual, doubles and mixed-team events.

Defending champion Sheetal Devi reached the women’s compound final with a 145-137 win over Japan’s Shinohara Aya. Swati Chaudhary also secured at least silver in the women’s W1 event.

Sheetal and Payal Nag reached the women’s compound doubles final, while Indian pairs advanced to the finals in women’s recurve doubles and men’s recurve doubles. India also progressed in the recurve and compound mixed-team events.

In Badminton, Pramod Bhagat and Kumar Nitesh reached the semifinals in their respective men’s singles categories. Bhagat defeated Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 21-12, 21-10, while Nitesh beat compatriot Vikram Kumar 21-8, 21-8.