West Bank’s Jenin witnesses deadliest Israeli army raid; Israel confirms accelerating exodus of northern Gaza

Israeli forces, on Thursday (Nov 9) killed at least 18 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, said the Palestinian health ministry, while the raid in the city of Jenin was the deadliest one since 2005.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Palestinians fled from northern Gaza on Wednesday (Nov 8), said the Israeli military after it claimed to have opened an evacuation corridor to allow civilians in northern Gaza to move south for the 5th consecutive day.

What happened in West Bank?

At least 14 of the 18 deaths reported, following the clashes with the Israeli military, by the Palestinian health ministry took place in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. A report by AFP citing records from the United Nations said that this marked the highest West Bank death toll from a single Israeli raid since 2005.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said its soldiers and personnel from other security agencies killed “several terrorists” with a drone strike and others in gunfights. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said that they seized weapons and destroyed a “tunnel shaft containing ready-to-use explosive devices.”

AFP journalists saw black smoke rising over Jenin which is said to be a militant stronghold in the northern West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) which also operates in the West Bank said one of its paramedics was shot in the back when an “ambulance was targeted” during the raid.

Separately, four Palestinians were also killed by Israeli forces, claimed the Palestinian health ministry saying that the incidents took place in Balata refugee camp near Nablus, Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah and Beit Fajar and Dura in the southern West Bank.

The Israeli army also said that the raid on Jenin, on Thursday led to the arrests of 20 people, including two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Tens of thousands of people flee northern Gaza

Israeli forces which have completely encircled Gaza City in recent days said they have been allowing civilians safe passage along the main route south for three or four hours each day with a growing number of people wanting to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military said 50,000 people had fled the north on Wednesday (Nov 8), up from 15,000 on Tuesday. The IDF, on Thursday (Nov 9) also claimed that their troops have secured a key Hamas stronghold, known as Outpost 17, in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya following a 10-hour battle.

“The fighters completed the takeover of the outpost after 10 hours of fighting, during which they eliminated terrorists, seized many weapons, uncovered terrorist tunnel shafts, including a shaft located near a kindergarten and leading to an extensive underground route,” said the Israeli army, in a post on X.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians sought refuge at Al Shifa hospital inside Gaza City despite Israel’s orders to evacuate the area, while those sheltering in tents on hospital grounds say they have nowhere to go, reported Reuters.