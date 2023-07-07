West Bank raid: Israel army kills two Palestinian gunmen

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants on Friday (July 7) in a firefight that erupted during raid on the occupied West Bank of Nablus, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian health ministry announced "two martyrs and three injured as a result of the occupation (Israeli) aggression on Nablus".

The Israeli army reported there were "no injuries" among the forces.

The army said that it had entered Nablus to arrest two individuals. These individuals, said the army, were wanted over a shooting at Israeli police in West Bank settlement. The shooting took place earlier this month and had resulted in no casualties.

The two militants who died on Friday were identified by the Palestinian health ministry as Khairi Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Maqbul, 32. Killed after 'exchange of fire' The army said that the two "were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces."

"During the activity, weapons which were used by the terrorists were confiscated," the army added.

AFP reported citing witnesses that Israeli troops had entered Nablus on Friday morning and surrounded a house in the Old City and asked those inside to surrender. Nablus is a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank.

The Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades, the armed wing of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claimed Shaheen and Maqbul as its members.

The raid on Friday came days after Israel launched its largest operation in years in West Bank. Israel is in occupation of the West Bank since 1967. Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed during the large-scale raid on Jenin refugee camp which lasted more than 48 hours and ended Wednesday.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has seen deaths of 192 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, said AFP according to its tally which it said was compiled from official sources from both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

(With inputs from agencies)

