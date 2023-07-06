Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon, IDF retaliates with counter strikes

Israeli military carried out cross-border strikes after two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon on Thursday (July 6), reported Reuters quoting sources on both sides. This incident has come just when tensions are high between Israel and the Arabs. This week, Israel conducted one the largest military incursions in decades in the occupied West Bank targetting the Jenin camp, a Palestinian military stronghold.

Two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, one of them landed in Lebanese territory and the second near a disputed area at the border.

The Israeli military initially said that there were no indications that any unusual incidents had taken place on its side of the border. But later it said that a projectile had exploded there. There wasn't any immediate report of damage.

"In response, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking the area in Lebanese territory from where the launch was carried out," a military statement said.

The Israeli military has not issued any special instructions to Israeli communities near the border. Israel usually orders civilians within range to take cover.

Reuters reported plumes of white smoke rising from the hilly south. A resident of Wazzani, the southern Lebanese village where one of the rockets fell, said artillery fire had hit there from the direction of Israel.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported some 15 shells fired from Israel had landed in Lebanon.

There was no claim of responsibility for the original reported rocket fire from Lebanon. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was following up on the issue with the commander of Lebanon's army.

The second rocket has reportedly landed near the disputed village of Ghajar. The village straddles the Israel-Lebanon border. The residents of this village profess allegiance to Syria. No comments from Hezbollah Hezbollah has expressed support for the Palestinian cause during this week's Israeli operation in Jenin. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group that controls southern Lebanon has fought several wars with Isreal.

There was no immediate comment incoming from Hezbollah.

In a separate statement, the armed group condemned what it called "dangerous measures" taken by Israeli forces in the northern part of Ghajar, which Lebanon considers to be its territory.

Hezbollah accused Israel of erecting a wire fence and building a cement wall. Lebanon's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was concerned by the moves, saying they were creating a "new reality on the ground". There was no immediate response from Israel's military to the Hezbollah accusation.

(With inputs from agencies)

