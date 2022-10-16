'We're not dead,' Cartoon Network responds after a flurry of tribute posts

The internet had been abuzz with posts and memes the last few days ever since the news of Cartoon Network's merger with Warner Bros came to light. While it was a merger, a significant chunk of the online population thought it was the end of Cartoon Network as most of us knew and thus a barrage of tribute posts started pouring in as well.

However, the studio has now taken to Twitter to clear the air that it is not going anywhere. On Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Cartoon Network came up with a cheeky reply to the rumours swirling around.

"Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂 To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!" read the tweet.

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂



To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022 ×

As soon as the studio cleared the air, overjoyed netizens expressed their happiness. One tweeted, "Relieved to know. Please, never let your pure sense of creativity and furious passion be infiltrated and corrupted by greedy, corporate sell outs just looking for a pay day. Also, fire Zazlav."

Meanwhile, another added, "The fact that people in animation were trying to say this but panic mongering tweets were going viral instead."

As reported by WION, Warner Bros. on Tuesday announced that they were officially eliminating 125 jobs, or 26 per cent of their workforce, across scripted, non-scripted, and ongoing programmes.

Read more: #RIPCartoonNetwork: Warner Bros declares official merge, netizens pay tribute to fantastic 30 years

Meanwhile, studio CEO Channing Dungey said that the merger between Cartoon Network and Warner Bros might have more effects than their initial planning.

In nutshell, the brand Cartoon Network still exists but within the Warner Bros. banner. However, whether the brand survives in the future is a question that only Warner bros. executives can answer.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

