RIPCartoonNetwork: Warner Bros declares official merge, netizens pay tribute to its fantastic 30 years

It is 2:30 pm You just returned from school and you hear this tune. Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? It feels amazing, right? Well, let's get back to reality.

It is 2022 and Warner Bros. Animation has officially announced its merger with Cartoon Network Studios. The news has left millions and millions of fans worried about the future of popular animation studios.

According to recent internal correspondence, Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey claimed that the planned merger might have more effects than initially thought.

Cartoon Network is more than just a kids' cartoon channel from the 1990s. It enriched the childhoods of several kids. From Scooby Doo to Tom & Jerry, these characters became an essential part of our childhood.

According to media reports, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that they were officially eliminating 125 jobs, or 26 per cent of their workforce, across scripted, non-scripted, and ongoing programmes. However, as per some officials in Cartoon Network, these are all just rumors.

After the news broke, netizens on Twitter flocked together to pay homage to the original Cartoon Network. They trended #RIPCartoonNetwork.

This was a way to show their appreciation and love for the fantastic 30 years. Take a look!

Can we agree that David Zaslav is a huge threat to Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network because of the layoffs,project cancellings,and now,he's shutting down CN Studios and merging it into WB Animation. He rightfully deserves to step down as CEO and leave WB alone. pic.twitter.com/6reoluh4gB — mccraecook (@mccraecook) October 12, 2022 ×

Thank you for all those memories 🥲 Tom & Jerry , Scooby do, Popeye, powerpuf girls , courage, looney toones and many more❤️

Now I am really getting aged feel🤧#CartoonNetwork — Loner (@Memorieslives) October 14, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE