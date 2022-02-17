'Well, as you can see, I can't move': Is Queen Elizabeth's health failing?

As she attended her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth quipped with members of the royal household that she could not move much.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, 73, pulled out of last week's event after contracting coronavirus for the second time.

While the 95-year-old monarch wasn't showing any symptoms at the moment, palace sources stated that the situation was being monitored.

On Tuesday, the queen, via video link, received new ambassadors from Estonia and Spain, and on Wednesday, the palace confirmed the outgoing and incoming defence secretaries had been received at Windsor Castle.

"Oh, I am here," the queen, supporting herself with a stick, chuckled as the two secretaries entered her room, according to a video of the meeting.

When asked how she was, the queen responded: "Well, as you can see, I can't move." She gestured at her feet before shuffling forward slightly and greeting the pair with a handshake.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

According to a palace source, the Queen was feeling slightly stiff rather than not being well or injured.

Queen Elizabeth II, is the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, and her health has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital for an unspecified illness last October and was advised to rest.

The palace said last week that Elizabeth, who celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch this month, would be returning to her normal duties.

