/WEF Davos 2026: What is agentic AI, how different is it from regular AI?

Published: Jan 20, 2026, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 15:49 IST
Regular AI can generate text, images, or code when prompted but requires step-by-step prompting to complete the task.

AI—a boon and a bane, but now going a step forward each passing day. As the World Economic Forum in Davos is being attended by leaders from tech companies, there’s an ongoing conversation on agentic AI. This refers to artificial intelligence that functions as an autonomous agent. By now, AI has been used mostly as chatbots, and one is accustomed to the technology responding to prompts. An advancement in this situation would be automation, and that is exactly what agentic AI can do and more.

What can agentic AI do?

It can set goals without excessive loading of prompts, can plan steps and also take actions. It is known to observe outcomes and adapt with minimal human intervention. Here, it’s more about everything that can be a boon and can be a bane too.

It represents the next frontier in AI, which means it can enable sophisticated automation and enhance productivity with it functionality to handle complex, end-to-end processes. What's surprising is that this can be done with less human intervention. Now, this may raise questions and eyebrows about ethics and control.

How is agentic AI different from regular AI?

Regular AIAgentic AI
Responds to promptsActs independently
Single-step answersMulti-step workflows
No memory of goalsMaintains goals and state
Limited tool useActively uses tools

Regular AI can generate text, images, or code when prompted but requires step-by-step prompting to complete the task. On the other hand, agentic AI can execute multi-step workflows and follow a single high-level goal.

Human intervention may be required while using regular AI, and will verify and move to the next step. But agentic AI, can self-correct and loop until the task is done.

