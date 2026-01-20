/WEF Davos 2026: What is agentic AI, how different is it from regular AI?

AI—a boon and a bane, but now going a step forward each passing day. As the World Economic Forum in Davos is being attended by leaders from tech companies, there’s an ongoing conversation on agentic AI. This refers to artificial intelligence that functions as an autonomous agent. By now, AI has been used mostly as chatbots, and one is accustomed to the technology responding to prompts. An advancement in this situation would be automation, and that is exactly what agentic AI can do and more.

What can agentic AI do?

It can set goals without excessive loading of prompts, can plan steps and also take actions. It is known to observe outcomes and adapt with minimal human intervention. Here, it’s more about everything that can be a boon and can be a bane too.

It represents the next frontier in AI, which means it can enable sophisticated automation and enhance productivity with it functionality to handle complex, end-to-end processes. What's surprising is that this can be done with less human intervention. Now, this may raise questions and eyebrows about ethics and control.

How is agentic AI different from regular AI?

Regular AI Agentic AI Responds to prompts Acts independently Single-step answers Multi-step workflows No memory of goals Maintains goals and state Limited tool use Actively uses tools

Regular AI can generate text, images, or code when prompted but requires step-by-step prompting to complete the task. On the other hand, agentic AI can execute multi-step workflows and follow a single high-level goal.