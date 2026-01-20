/WEF Davos 2026 opens without founder after whistleblower flags 'financial and ethical misconduct'

Google Preferred
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 14:13 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 14:13 IST
First time ever, WEF Davos 2026 opens without founder Klaus Schwab Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

A letter by a whistleblower alleged that World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, and his wife, Hilde, were involved in financial and ethical misconduct. 

The World Economic Forum has been a highlight for corporate leaders and heads of countries alike. And this year, the Geneva-based think tank, which hosted its first summit in 1971, opened without the forum founder, Klaus Schwab. This development happened after a letter by a whistleblower alleged that he and his wife, Hilde, were involved in financial and ethical misconduct.

After learning about the letter, the board gave its unanimous support in 2025 for an independent investigation of Schwab. This decision was made following a report published by news outlet The Wall Street Journal. Two days after the report surfaced, the WEF announced Schwab’s retirement as chairman “with immediate effect.”

The forum held in the Swiss Alps town of Davos will see 3,000 participants from 130 countries, which will include 850 CEOs and chairs of the world’s top companies. This will also be US President Donald Trump’s third year of attendance in the dialogue. His visit comes amid a turbulent situation in America, with immigrants protesting against the forces after the Minnesota killing.

Also, less than a month after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Lawmakers and business leaders from across the world are expressing their concern about the unfolding situation. Trump, who until last year was brokering peace between countries and eyeing the Nobel Peace Priz,e seems to be headed in the polar opposite direction with his latest moves.

