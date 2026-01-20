/Davos 2026: Kerala participates in World Economic Forum for second time, eyes investments

A five-member delegation of the Government of Kerala is taking part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 being held in Davos, Switzerland, marking the State’s second participation in the prestigious global economic gathering. The delegation is led by P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Government of Kerala. The participation reflects the State Government’s continued efforts to engage with international economic platforms and strengthen global cooperation to attract investments.

During the visit, the Minister held a meeting with Małgorzata Mroczkowska-Horne, Director General of the Lewiatan Confederation, Poland. The discussions focused on exploring investment opportunities and avenues for industrial collaboration between Kerala and Polish enterprises.

The Kerala delegation is also holding a series of meetings with key investors and representatives of major national and international companies. These interactions aim to attract investments across multiple sectors and enhance capital inflows into the State.

According to officials, discussions with founders and senior management of Indian and global firms have been constructive and fruitful, with a strong focus on potential partnerships and long-term investment prospects in Kerala. The State hopes its presence at WEF 2026 will further position Kerala as an attractive destination for global investors.

World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos