Weekend Special: Let's revisit world's highly tensed regions

In this year, several regions of the world have been forced to live under highly tensed atmosphere.

Be it a conflict on the border or environment of hatred created by sectionalism, people on almost every continent faced sleepless nights lately.

The regions, which have been regularly facing the upheaval, are South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, Koreas, Israel-Palestine region, Afghanistan, Belarus-Poland border, Sudan, Hong Kong, etc.

In some places, the opposite sides are warring due to overlapping claims, while at some, people are just fighting for existence.

Several nations, such as Sudan, witnessed coup while some also had to go through assassinations of top officials like Haiti.

In a nutshell, several people were affected by the worrisome developments around the world.

In Taiwan Strait, China and Taiwan have been fighting a war of words and showing strengths by the way of incursions, military exercises, joining regional pacts, etc.

For a long time, South China Sea seems to have become a bone of contention. After China militarised some artificially constructed islands in the area to assert its claim over the waterway, several countries of the world seem to have been making efforts to push back the Chinese.

China, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims in the region. The situation is such that one small clash can lead to a full-scale war anytime.

Be it the formation of the Quad or Aukus, the focus of the major powers in the region has been to keep a tab over the increasingly aggressive China.

Calling it ‘freedom of navigation’, the US, the UK and other countries have been sending their warships to the region as a show of power but with little or no effect on the adversary China. They regularly pass through the area to demonstrate the right to sail through what is considered to be international waters. It seems to have been only making the Beijing more aggressive.

In East China Sea, China has been taking on Japan as both the countries lay claim on same set of islands.

In the Koreas, India-China border, Israel-Palestine region, etc, there has been unusual calmness and slight skirmishes. The war of words, missile tests, flag meetings, firing of rockets, etc are also common.

After the Taliban took over the war-torn Afghanistan, the country has been witnessing poverty, hunger, power crisis, increase in suicide attacks by IS and affiliated groups, etc.

The Belarus-Poland border has been facing migrant crisis, where several people were looking to cross over to Europe but to no avail.

