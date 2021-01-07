Wedding party or terrorists? French air strikes escalate tensions in Mali

Tensions are escalating in central Mali. Some people were killed in a French airstrike this weekend. France says they were terrorists. The locals say it was a wedding party.

Did a French airstrike kill innocent civilians in Mali?

A controversy has erupted over an operation that happened on Sunday. The French military conducted an air raid. Paris says dozens of fighters were killed. But the locals say a wedding party was hit. Reports say more than 20 people including children have died.

Villagers in Bounti say a lone helicopter opened fire in broad daylight. But, the French military has rejected the claims. The military campaign in mali is getting complicated for France.

It had sent its forces into the former colony eight years ago. This is after Islamists took control of cities in the north.

The mission was supposed to last barely a few weeks. Now, it's an unending battle.

The terrorists are spread across a vast sweep of land south of the Sahara. Better known as the Sahel. The region includes mali, chad, niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. The Sahel has now suffered repeated attacks by terrorists. Linked to the Al Qaeda and the Islamic state. More than 10 thousand Western Africans have died.

Over a million, have fled their homes since the war began. The losses --- keep mounting. Recently five French soldiers were killed in different attacks. Paris had deployed 600 more troops to this region last year. Reports say it's mulling a withdrawal.

The remaining troops could be pulled out ahead of the French presidential election in 2022.

The situation here is already fragile. In a village in Niger, 100 people have died. The attack was one of the deadliest in recent days. Niger's prime minister has vowed to punish the terrorists.

The French defence minister has said that his forces are not destined to stay forever in Sahel. But, the recent spike in tensions --- might complicate the french exit strategy.