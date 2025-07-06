/Weather Updates: Delhi braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues 'yellow alert'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning across Delhi. It has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at maximum surface speeds between 40 and 60 kmph in the national capital and adjoining areas during this time, according to a report by India Today.

The weather shift is likely to bring relief from the prevailing humid conditions, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, as per the report in ET.

The IMD data also confirmed the national capital recording a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below the season's average. And, the relative humidity was measured at 80 per cent at 8:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday morning, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 82 at 9 am. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 51 and 100 is marked as a satisfactory level, while 0-50 is considered good, and readings beyond 100 indicate varying degrees of pollution. Travellers have been urged to plan their journeys carefully, as short spells of rain may disrupt traffic in certain areas.

IMD issues 'Red' alert

While Delhi is expected to receive light rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for very heavy to extremely heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh on July 6, especially in the districts of Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi.

This alert comes after a destructive week of monsoon activity in the region, which has resulted in at least 69 casualties and 37 people reported missing due to cloudbursts and flash floods.