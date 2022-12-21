Weapons supply to Ukraine from the US will aggravate war, Kremlin warns

The Kremlin warned that the rise in the supply of weapons to Kyiv from the United States government may end up “aggravating” the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During an official press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the continued US involvement “does not bode well” for Ukraine.

“Weapon supplies (by the U.S.) continue, the assortment of supplied weapons is expanding. All this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” he said.

The statement from the Russian government coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelling to Washington to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden. This will be the first major foreign trip for Zelensky since the start of the conflict and he is expected to address the US congress.

On the Russian front, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss various topics including “the conflict in Ukraine”. Reuters reported that this was the latest set of meetings held by the two countries regarding the stance over US interference.

China has been a constant supporter of Russia over the issue of the Ukraine conflict and Xi has not condemned the Kremlin on any international platform. Moreover, the trade relations between the two countries have actually improved over time with China exporting record amounts of oil and gas.

Meanwhile, Peskov also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be delivering his annual state-of-the-nation address this year due to conflicts in his “work schedule”.