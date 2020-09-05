We would love to get involved, says Trump on India-China standoff at LAC

As India's defence minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow, US President Donald Trump said, "it has been very nasty situation and we stand ready to help with respect to China and India."

Watch:

"If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. We are talking to both countries about that," the US President said.

The US President had made a similar comment in the aftermath of the Galwan clash in June between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops.

Indian and Chinese commander level talks have taken place after India said China tried to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Acutal Control(LAC).

When asked about by reporters that whether China was bullying India, Trump said: "I hope not but they are going more strongly at it than a lot of people even understand."

"China at this point is the nation you should be talking about much more so than Russia because the things that China is doing are far worse. Look at what happened with the China virus, look at what they have done to 188 countries all over the world."

The US president added that he "gets along with every country" apart from China as he "did not like what is happening with the pandemic".

"I do not like it at all. What they have done to this world, this country, Europe and every place else is terrible," Trump added.