We will hold Iran responsible, says US after rockets target US embassy in Iraq's Green Zone

The heavily fortified Green Zone in Iraq was attacked on Monday with at least two rockets as security officials stated that the US embassy was the main target.

Watch:

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US was "outraged" while adding that, "We will hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies that attack Americans."

The attack is the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations across Iraq. Iraqi security officials said that at least two rockets landed within the perimeter of the Green Zone, where the American and other foreign embassies are based.

At least one rocket hit the headquarters of Iraq's national security service near the US diplomatic mission damaging several cars. One other rocket crashed into the nearby residential district of Harithiya.

A statement from the military says that there have been no casualties and that investigation is underway.

The past week has seen the most attacks in months, a volley of rockets targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region outside the Erbil airport had killed at least two people, including one foreign contractor and a foreign civilian.

On Saturday, another wave of rockets hit the al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad, where Iraq keeps most of the F-16s it has purchased from the US in recent years.

In October last year, the US had threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad if the attacks did not stop, there have been several intermittent violations since sparking fears of new hostilities.