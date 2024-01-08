'We were in hell': Megachurch leader TB Joshua raped, tortured disciples, claims report

TB Joshua, the late founder of one of the world's biggest Christian evangelical churches, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) allegedly wrought widespread abuse and torture on his followers, BBC claimed in a report. Dozens of ex-church members who spoke to the outlet have alleged that Joshua subjected his followers to atrocities including rape and forced abortions.

'Years of abuse'

The allegations of abuse in a secret compound in Lagos, Nigeria, span almost 20 years, as per a BBC investigation done in collaboration with international media platform Open Democracy.

Joshua, a charismatic leader, was hailed as one of the most influential pastors in African history. Before his death in June 2021, he established a daunting evangelical empire that had among its followers political leaders, celebrities and international footballers.

"We all thought we were in heaven, but we were in hell, and in hell terrible things happen," one of the victims, a British woman identified as Rae told BBC.

She claimed she was sexually assaulted by the church leader and subjected to a form of solitary confinement for two years.

Another former disciple, Jessica Kaimu, who belongs to Namibia, alleged that she too was raped by TB Joshua multiple times, the first time when she was just 17. She also claimed that she was subjected to forced abortions, a result of subsequent rapes by the powerful church leader.

"These were backdoor type… medical treatments that we were going through… it could have killed us," she said.

Other ex-disciples told tales of being stripped and beaten with electrical cables and horse whips.

More than 25 of TB Joshua's former disciples for the first time appeared on record. This includes five British nationals. Among them, a British man and his wife said they emailed eyewitness accounts and video evidence of their ordeal to the British High Commission in Nigeria in March 2010, after fleeing the church. The man, who alleged that his wife was raped multiple times by Joshua, said that in spite of the evidence no action was taken.

Refuting the allegations, Scoan, the church, said, "Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence… None of the allegations was ever substantiated."