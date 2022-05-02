We understand what to do at the right time, PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Berlin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Berlin said that India has made up its mind and moving forward firmly.

"India knows where it will move and when will we move and upto which stage," the prime minister said in Berlin.

"Today's young generation wants fast development," he said to rapturous applause from the Indian diaspora.

"I am very fortunate that today I am here in Germany and I am meeting the Indian community here," he said.

"Now India won't waste time, Indians have realised the value of time and we understand what to do at the right time," the Indian prime minister said, adding, "India understands the importance of a stable government for development."

"We are celebrating the 75th year of our independence this year. I am the first PM to be born in independent India," he told the diaspora.

"India is moving step-by-step towards the heights it desires to reach when it celebrates 100 years of independence," the prime minister asserted.

"Foreign rule had stomped on the self-confidence of Indians year after year, there was only one way to compensate for it - pump up self-confidence and pride in every citizen of India once again," the Indian prime minister said while informing the diaspora that "it is essential to have faith in the government."

"While reforming the country, we are also transforming our country. For reformation of the country, we need the participation of the citizens."

"While the world is facing food security threat, Indian farmers have come forward and become food suppliers," he said.

