'We have nothing to lose but our own freedom': Zelensky

In a recent morning address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian shelling had continued since midnight.

Zelensky, on the other hand, claims that Ukraine's defence lines are still standing up despite Moscow's onslaught.

Despite reports that Kherson has fallen to Russia, this remains the case.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," he continued.

Zelensky went on to say that evidence of Russia's shifting assault techniques showed Ukraine's initial plan was successful.

Moscow is believed to have expected a fast triumph over Ukraine by land invasion, but overestimated the country's resistance.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence minister has claimed that the country has destroyed so much of Russia's equipment, that it could help arm several foreign militaries.



Speaking in an address, Oleksiy Reznikov said: "Our army has already destroyed... so much enemy equipment that it would be possible to arm the armies of several countries.

"The capabilities of our armed forces are growing, help is coming.

