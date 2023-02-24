Ukraine war anniversary: 'We have not broken down, we will prevail,' says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday expressed his confidence in his country's victory against the brutal invasion by Russia. The remarks come as the United Nations marked the war's eve with historic voting, where it demanded Moscow withdraw from Kyiv immediately.

According to AFP, Zelensky on his social media, said, "we have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail."

"We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."

Ever since the war began, the West has been supporting Kyiv, with G7 ministers discussing new sanctions on Russia, while the White House said it would announce other 'sweeping new measures.

The United States and its G7 members plan to unveil "a new big package of sanction," including measures to crack down on the evasion of existing sanctions, against Moscow around the anniversary.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday, "the United States will implement sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue for Putin."

Ukraine's military chief Kyrylo Budanov warned that Russia has been planning a missile attack on Friday ahead of its year anniversary.

However, in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a victory as he laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He said, "Russia's unbreakable unity is the key to our victory."

The war in Ukraine has devastated swathes, and has turned Russia into a pariah in the West, as per Western sources, and caused over 150,000 deaths.

Back in January, European countries agreed to send battle tanks to Ukraine to help it fight Russian forces.

(with inputs from agencies)



