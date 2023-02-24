Bank of Ukraine unveils new banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Bank of Ukraine unveiled a new commemorative banknote Thursday, of the 20-hryvnia bearing images of three Ukrainian troops raising the flag on one side and two hands tied with tape on the other, an apparent illusion of the crime Russian forces have been committing in Kyiv.

Andriy Pyshnyi, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine during a presentation in Kyiv said, "to mark the anniversary of the war, we decided to launch a commemorative banknote which will depict on a small piece of paper a year of emotions, patterns, content and iconic things." The note will have a circulation of 300,000, Reuters reported.

Other bank officials added that they have been planning new notes to commemorate Ukraine's victory for a few months. It took them eight months to design and produce this note. The bank plans a series of such commemorative notes to provide a visual of the war.

"During this year, Ukrainians have realised their force, their significance, their ability not only to withstand but also to win, to win without forgiving a single military crime, a single ruined house," the governor said. "This victory will be at a very high price but it will happen and it will be ours."

The central bank has been working hard and non-stop since the full-scale invasion on Feb 24, to keep the country afloat and maintain its stability.

Thanks to the billion-dollar aid from Ukraine's western partners, which had helped its hard currency reserve to grow to almost $30 billion, slightly higher than at the beginning of the war.

(with inputs from agencies)