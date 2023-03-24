WATCH: Zebra escapes zoo, runs wild through Seoul streets

A male zebra ran wild in the capital of South Korea. It spent hours trotting down busy streets and back alleys before being tranquillised and taken back to a zoo.

Social media videos showed the 3-year-old Zebra scuttling through Seoul's Gwangjin neighbourhood in the midst of heavy traffic, wandering down residential streets.

Later, the animal was herded to an alley by firefighters called to the scene, where it was tranquillised and taken back to its natural habitat in the Children's Grand Park in the eastern part of Seoul.

The initial report of a zebra wandering free around the neighborhood came to authorities at 3:43 p.m., according to the Gwangjin-gu fire station.

An official from the station told CNN that as a group of fire officers arrived at the supposed location, they observed the zebra sprinting away and decided to pursue it.

To keep it contained until zoo staff arrived, the policemen blocked its escape route from a back alley with safety barriers, fire vehicles, and police cars.

He claimed that at the zoo's request, fire officers avoided using anaesthesia on the Zebra.

The animal was eventually brought under control by a team sent by the zoo, who arrived around 30 minutes later and gave it seven doses of a muscle relaxant, reported CNN.

At about 6:00 p.m., officers put an end to Sero's unusual outing by loading him aboard a vehicle that took him to the zoo.

In 2005, six elephants also broke free from the same park and charged into a school and a restaurant, injuring one person in the chaos.