Meet the 'helmet man of India': Road safety crusader who distributes helmets for free

A man was riding a motorcycle at a pace exceeding 100 kilometres per hour on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when he was intercepted by an car. Raghvendra Singh, the car's driver and a champion of traffic safety, wanted to give him a helmet and educate him on the value of driving safely.

Raghavendra Kumar, who calls himself the ‘Helmet Man of India’, is quite famous on the internet for his campaign to make people aware of the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a bike, as reported by Zee news.

In a video that has now gone viral, Singh is seen wearing a helmet while driving a car as he signals the man riding on the bike to stop by showing him a helmet. Singh tells the man that he has been chasing him for a long time as he was riding without a helmet.

After the man stops, Kumar hands him over the helmet and asks him to wear it whenever he is riding a bike. The man then thanks Kumar.

“I do not take my car's speed above 100, but when a person overtook me on the Lucknow Expressway, I was shocked as his speed was more than ours without a helmet. To give him a safety helmet, I had to drive my car over 100 and finally I could finally catch hold of him,” reads the caption when translated from Hindi.

Over 1.1 million people have viewed the post, and there have been many comments. People lauded the noble gestures and praised Kumar for doing such good work.

According to India Today reports, Kumar decided to sell his house in Greater Noida and his wife’s jewellery to be able to afford the helmets. He started his campaign after one of his close friends lost his life in a harrowing bike accident.

In 2021, a total number of 4,12,432 road accidents have been reported in the country, claiming 1,53,972 lives and causing injuries to 3,84,448 people, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.