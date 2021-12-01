Watch: US President Joe Biden asks young girl with a stutter to keep trying

In a viral video, US President Joe Biden encouraged a young girl, who seems to have been facing a similar struggle of stuttering as the leader, to keep trying.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, 79-year-old Biden told a girl named Avery to not get discouraged by her stutter. The president was spending time with family in Nantucket.

The president, who has always been open about his own stutter, said, "I promise you it will go away if you just keep at it."

Before offering a hug, she replied, "Thank you, Mr President."

My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life.



She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world.



A day she will never ever forget.



— Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 28, 2021

The girl is Biden nominee Rufus Gifford’s niece. Gifford also posted the video of the meeting on Twitter.

"My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir," said Gifford, who is a former ambassador to Denmark.

He is currently waiting for confirmation to be Chief of Protocol at the State Department.

(With inputs from agencies)