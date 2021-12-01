Napoleon’s sword during 1799 coup goes under hammer in US

Napoleon Bonaparte’s dress sword, which he used while staging a coup in 1799, will be auctioned during the weekend with five other weapons belonging to him, announced US auctioneers.

These weapons of the French emperor are valued from $1.5 million to $3.5 million.

The auction for this lot will be held from December 3 to 5 by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company.

With its scabbard, the sword is the "crown jewel" of the collection, said the auctioneers. They will also host the sale both in person and online.

The sword seems to have been made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, the then director of the state arms factory in Versailles.

It is believed that Napoleon presented it to general Jean-Andoche Junot on being crowned emperor. The general's wife was, however, forced to sell it later to pay off debts.

Later, it was recovered by a museum in London. As per the auction house, a US collector, who was its last owner, had recently died.

France had celebrated the bicentennial of Napoleon's death in May. He was one of the most divisive figures in history of France.

(With inputs from agencies)