French presidential contender Eric Zemmour caught flipping off hater 

Eric Zemmour, a French far-right media analyst who has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate, was photographed in Marseille flashing an outraged lady the middle finger.

Later, a minister warned young people not to use the same vulgar gesture.

As part of his promotional trip, Zemmour landed in Marseille on Friday. He is expected to officially launch his presidential campaign early next month.

As the media figure was leaving the railway station, he was greeted by a group of demonstrators who jeered and booed him.

Outside municipal hall on Saturday, a lady approached Zemmour's car and gave him the middle finger.

Zemmour, who had rolled down his window, had swiftly reciprocated.

An AFP photographer's camera recorded the obscene gesture.

The 63-year-old man known as "France's Trump" made a stunning entry into politics in September when he embarked on a statewide book tour that doubled as campaigning.

Though Zemmour has hinted at his goals before, the official statement will indicate that he believes he has the funds and support to unseat Macron and outshine veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the election next April.

