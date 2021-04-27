Watch: US police officers caught mocking a dementia patient after arrest

In June 2020, Karen Garner was detained by US police after walking out of a Walmart store in Colorado. She had reportedly not paid for $13 worth of items.

Now, a video has emerged that apparently shows the cops mocking the woman when her shoulder “popped” during the arrest. They were watching the body cam footage of her detention. Turns out, her elbow was fractured and her shoulder was dislocated during the confrontation.

The clip has gone viral on social media.

Colorado Officers appear to be laughing at 73-year-old dementia patient Karen Gardner they just arrested with force pic.twitter.com/GENB4Llp5R — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 27, 2021

An investigation has been launched into the Loveland Police Department’s arrest.

The footage was released on Monday, and show the police officers fist bumping each other while making the arrest. Video from the victim’s holding cell showed her handcuffed while the officers joked about her.

“Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?”, an officer can be heard saying. One of the officers can then be heard saying “I love it”.

The family of Karen Garner hired a sound engineer to enhance the audio of the remarks made by the officers. Their lawyer has pursued a federal lawsuit against the department for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and for “violently” assaulting Garner.

Loveland Police in a statement said that they would not be making any comments until a consequence is reached in the “criminal investigation” which was launched last week.