Miraculous rescue: A truck fell into a 100-foot ravine & the driver survived for 5 days

A pickup truck driver came out alive after spending an astonishing five days trapped at the bottom of a treacherous 100-foot ravine in Southern California. The rescue operation was conducted in Kern County, situated approximately 170 kilometres to the north of Los Angeles.

The terrifying plunge

On August 29, 2023, tragedy struck as the driver's vehicle careened off the winding Comanche Point Road. The impact was severe, rendering the driver immobilised amidst the rugged terrain of Kern County's Tehachapi Mountains. Located between the towns of Arvin and Stallion Springs, this remote area became the setting for an awe-inspiring tale of survival.

On the morning of September 2, a passerby made a startling discovery. He spotted the badly damaged pickup truck nestled at the base of the sheer ravine. The Kern County Fire Department received the alert just before 11 am, sparking a chain of events that would lead to an incredible rescue mission.

Collaborative effort

With the vehicle precariously perched at the foot of a daunting 100-foot cliff, emergency responders swiftly sprang into action. A courageous firefighter was lowered down to the injured driver using a secure rope, simultaneously summoning additional support. The rescue effort became an all-hands-on-deck operation, involving four fire engines and over 20 dedicated firefighters, including specialised urban search and rescue teams.

Descent and ascent

Braving the challenging terrain, three more firefighters descended to the crash site, where the injured driver awaited his lifeline to safety. Using a human pulley system, they carefully secured the driver into a stokes basket. The scene was captured in photographs that show the rescue workers, tethered to vehicles, painstakingly carrying the man up the treacherous incline.

Once safely retrieved from the ravine's clutches, the injured driver was transported to a designated landing zone, courtesy of the Bakersfield-based Hall Ambulance Service. From there, the critically injured survivor was swiftly airlifted to the hospital by the capable Mercy Air 15 air ambulance.

While the identity and condition of the survivor have not been disclosed, the Kern County Fire Department underscored the extraordinary nature of this rescue operation, saying that the driver had remained trapped at the ravine's bottom since the accident.