Watch: US cop shoots at teenager eating burger in car

A police officer from San Antonio, Texas, shot at a 17-year-old boy who was in his car eating a burger in the parking lot of McDonald's. The officer was later fired.

The victim, Erik Cantu, is hospitalised with multiple gunshot wounds and "fighting for his life", his attorney Brian Powers said on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The incident took place on October 2, following which the officer, James, was put on probationary notice. However, a video from the officer’s body cam went viral on Friday, triggering outrage. He was then sacked on Saturday.

According to reports, the San Antonio Officer was responding to an unrelated distress call at the fast-food restaurant when he saw Cantu, who was unarmed, inside the car, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As the officer attempted to gather information from witnesses, he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as the officer attempted a stop because the registered license plate did not match the actual vehicle," Campos added.

He said that Cantu’s car was not the subject of the disturbance call.

According to Campos, the officer assumed that the car was stolen and called “for cover”, but he nonetheless approached the vehicle before others officers could arrive.

Brennand then started open fire “abruptly” and ordered Cantu to get out.

"Get out of the car," the officer says to Cantu, the video shows.

The body-camera footage, which was released by the department, shows Cantu in the driver's seat eating a hamburger with a 17-year-old girl in the passenger's seat.

After getting injured, Cantu immediately drove away and stopped nearby where he and the girl, who was not injured, were found by police.

“There is nothing I can say in defence of that officer’s actions that night,” Police Chief William McManus told WOAI-TV.

“I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting.”

Meanwhile, district attorney Joe Gonzale said no decision has been made on whether to pursue charges against Brennand. He said a police investigation into the shooting is being awaited.

