Watch: Ukrainians attack Russian military vehicle with bare hands

As the situation in Ukraine worsens, several videos and images have emerged on social media depicting the crisis. A recent video that has gone viral shows unarmed Ukrainians attacking Russian military vehicles using their hands.

The video was posted by Instagram user Liana Kopernak. In the caption, she wrote, “We celebrate everyone! Repost!”

In the video, a huge crowd approaches and gathers in front of the vehicle. As the video moves ahead, a man can be seen climbing on top of the vehicle, aggressively trying to stop it. Even though the vehicle slows down, it continues to move.

As per Ukraine, over 5,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. However, Russian state television talkshows are describing these videos and reports of Russian soldiers killed as “fake."

Initially, the Russian news channels followed Vladimir Putin’s lead in calling the war a “special operation in the Donbas." However, with time some state-run channels started using references of a war.

“Mythbusting” is one of the adjustments that propaganda shows had to make. This was done as evidence of the growing destruction in cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv made it extremely difficult.

Meanwhile, a footage of an attack on a car park in Kharkiv has been described by a Bellingcat researcher as a cluster bomb strike. It shows residents walking in a nearby park just as the bombs go off. The area in the footage appears to be residential.

