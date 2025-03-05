As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, a drone footage emerges showing Kyiv’s soldiers resorting to using a unique strategy when they run out of weapons amid the fight against Vladimir Putin’s military.

Advertisment

After running out of grenades on the frontlines, Ukrainian troops seem to pick up a beehive and throw it on Russian soldiers, who were hiding in a cellar.

While Ukrainian forces have maintained a reputation for improvisation and ingenuity, this is thought to be the first time that insects were used by them during the fight.

The footage, which was posted on a Telegram channel, shows two Ukrainian soldiers in what appears to be a farm in the countryside in the town of Pokrivsk, in the east of the country.

Advertisment

Also read | Kremlin says 'positive' about prospect of peace talks with Ukraine

The drone video shows them checking several beehives, then picking one and running over to the cellar hole. The men throw a couple of beehives into the cellar. However, the Russian soldiers were not seen coming out of there.

“After the Ukrainian military ran out of grenades, they threw a couple of beehives into the basement of Russian soldiers,” the video’s caption read.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Improvised weapons used in war

The unusual method was employed near Pokrovsk, a town where the two forces are fighting against each other as the conflict drags on.

Also read | Belarus proposes hosting of Ukraine-Russia truce talks

According to reports from last month, the Ukrainians are now using drones as improvised explosives. This is similar to the role played by roadside bombs in conflicts like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Video footage posted on social media showed drones being loaded with explosive materials at an obscured position along a road. After that, they were seen flying past Russian military vehicles and detonating their payload.

In 2022 during a senate hearing, then US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said, “We have reports from Ukrainians that when they find Russian military equipment on the ground, it’s filled with semiconductors that they took out of dishwashers and refrigerators.”

Ukrainian officials said that they discovered parts of household appliances, which they found in captured Russian tanks. They were used as substitutes for components that Russia could not import anymore.

(With inputs from agencies)