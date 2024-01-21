Watch | Two British navy ships collide off Bahrain, sustain ‘some damage’

Two British Royal Navy mine-hunter vessels sustained some damage after being involved in a collision at a port in Bahrain, the Royal Navy confirmed. The footage of the incident which took place on Friday (Jan 19) has since been widely shared on social media.

What happened?

The video of the incident appears to show HMS Chiddingfold reversing into HMS Bangor which was moored, at Bahrain Harbour. The United Kingdom officials confirming the incident said no one was injured in the accident and they have since launched an investigation.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the nature of the collision amid the ongoing investigation. However, the British Royal Navy said, “some damage was sustained”.



Two Royal Navy minehunters collide in Bahrain. H.M.S. Chiddingfold managed to reverse into H.M.S. Bangor in Bahrain, ripping a huge hole in Bangor's hull. #MineCounterMeasureVessels pic.twitter.com/MGcnvW5Bv8 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) January 20, 2024 × "I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented," Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren, the Royal Navy's Commander Operations, said in a post on X.

He added, “Why this happened is still to be established.”

“In the meantime the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region,” said the Royal Navy official.

Ahlgren also told news agency PA, “We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen.”

However, this is not the first time that HMS Chiddingfold has been involved in such an incident. Something similar happened in 2021 when it struck HMS Penzance. Notably, the previous incident also took place off the coast of Bahrain.

Royal Navy ship in Bahrain

The two mine hunters of the British Navy are said to have been working with the United States Navy in the Gulf region to ensure the safe flow of commercial shipping amid attacks by Iran-backed Yemen-based Houthis.

The militant group has said that it is acting in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas amid its ongoing war with Israel in Gaza and has attacked dozens of ships in the Red Sea.