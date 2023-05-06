WATCH | 'Turned into hysteria': Commuters smash windows to escape smoke-filled carriage in London

The London Underground was plunged into chaos as passengers were forced to break windows in order to get off a train as it started to fill with smoke on Friday night. As commuters were left trapped inside carriages with blocked and unopenable doors, shocking footage from Clapham Common revealed chaos at the tube station, as per in exclusive Mirror report.

As others start breaking windows to try to get people outside during hat is believed to be a "fire alert," people can be heard screaming in terror.

The Mirror was informed that the trains were filled with smoke inside as the disturbing video showed several commuters attempting to pull the doors open but appearing to be trapped.

Workmen had to break the windows while an overhead sign advising visitors to leave the station is visible.

Dozens of commuters scrambled outside after the windows were destroyed because they were afraid to stay inside.

The Mirror was informed by one of the terrified British passengers who was stranded inside the carriage that the carriages started to fill with smoke as the doors would not open.

According to Jake Sharp, who spoke to the Mirror, the only reason people were able to flee was because of the presence of workers on the station who were able to break windows with their tools.

They claimed that the atmosphere inside the carriages was "turning into hysteria" as they filled with smoke and the driver failed to provide any information, leaving the terrified crowds in the dark as they watched other passengers exit the train from the opposite platform and leave the station.

"There was a smell of smoke on the train. The train went down about five carriages into the tunnel and stopped, the train on the opposite side pulled in and people were running to get off the platform," sharp said.

Later, British Transport Police confirmed that a faulty train was probably to blame for the incident.

It tweeted: "We received a report of a faulty train at #ClaphamCommon shortly before 6pm this evening, and we are aware of a video showing passengers trying to leave the train. The issue is believed to have been caused by brake dust which can often be confused with burning."

There was no sign of a fire, according to the London Fire Brigade, who confirmed this to the Mirror.

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a report of smoke issuing from a train at Clapham Common Underground Station this evening (May 5).