Watch: Turkish singer Melek Mosso cuts her hair on stage in show of support for Iran protests

Anti-hijab protests have spread across Iran like wildfire. The support for them can be seen outside the country as well. Famous Turkish singer Melek Mosso cut her hair on stage in a show of solidarity with the anti-hijab protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was arrested by the morality police of Iran over not wearing her hijab properly. Her family and several reports claim that she was beaten up in police custody.

People cheered her on as she cut her hair during a performance.

Mosso has been a vocal advocate of women rights. In 2020, the musician was taken off stage for criticising the release of a rapist police officer in Turkey.

In another concert, Melek Mosso had stated, "If you want to be open, open up, if you want to talk, speak up. You don't need anyone to tell you how to act, what to do, how to dress, girls. You have your own wings. You don't need to be under anyone's wing. Fly."

Meanwhile, the son of the late shah hailed Iran's mass protests as a landmark revolution by women and urged the world to add to the pressure on the clerical leadership. Reza Pahlavi, whose father was toppled in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, called for greater preparation for a future Iranian system that is secular and democratic.

Iran protests, that have entered their eleventh day, have led to the death of at least 75 people.

(With inputs from agencies)