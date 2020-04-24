Watch: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to treat coronavirus

US President Donald Trump is now offering researchers ideas on how to treat the coronavirus.

Also read: Anti-viral drug being hailed as coronavirus cure, fails first clinical trial

President Trump on Thursday during a press conference suggested that injecting disinfectants — may help patients flush the virus from their system.

Don't eat Tide Pods or inject Lysol: Twitter reacts to Trump's idea to combat coronavirus



"And then I saw the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute and is there a way we could do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," the president said during his White House press briefing. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

"The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs" -- Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020 ×

Afterwards, an official clarified that that wasn't possible and said, "We don't do that within that lab, at our labs."

However, Trump replied: "maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work."

Trump's remarks came after Department of Homeland Security Acting Undersecretary William Bryan addressed research and development at Thursday's White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Meanwhile, Several doctors warned the public against injecting disinfectant or using UV light.