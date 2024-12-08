Paris, France

The long and intense handshake, which appeared more like a battle, between US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emanual Macron went viral on the social media platform as netizens wondered who dominated whom when they met in Paris.

The handshake happened when Trump visited the French capital on Saturday (Dec 7) to attend the reopening of Norte Dame cathedral, which was restored after a fire destroyed it.

This is the first international visit of Trump after clinching victory in the presidential elections and the Republicans are now non-stop cheering "how Trump has already taken over the control of the world".

In the video which went viral, Trump and Macron are seen shaking hands, which appeared like a wrestling moment, before Trump let go of Macron's hand.

Here's how netizens reacted to the video

"President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him," wrote a user who is clearly a Trump fan.

"President Trump manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron with one of the most dominating handshakes I’ve ever seen. We are so back," said commentator Drew Hernandez.

"7 years later and the handshake battle continues between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron," wrote Colin Rugg.

"The Trump-Macron handshake is hilarious," commented author John Lefevre in a post on X. "Because it happened twice. And you know Macron was told to prepare and probably practised and then still got dominated," he said.

“President Trump just made Macron his b—h with one handshake," wrote a critic on X.

“I’ve missed the Trump-Macron arm-wrestles,” said television personality Piers Morgan on X.

“Welcome to the latest round of the Trump/Macron handshake power struggle saga…” said a user.

“There’s that handshake again,” another user commented.

“The handshake!! I will admit I missed *this* part of the circus,” commented a user on X.

In the past, handshakes of Trump with world leaders have gone viral.

In 2019, he had pulled the arm of Russian President Putin during a handshake.

In early 2017, an equally awkward handshake was exchanged between Trump and Macron in front of the media when the former tried to pull away only for the latter to tighten his grip.

(With inputs from agencies)