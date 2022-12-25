Watch | Taliban use water cannon on Afghan women opposing prohibition on university education

A video of Afghan women using a lane as a shield to protect themselves from a water cannon has gone viral on social media. The Taliban have started to opt for different ways to stop women from protesting against the university education ban in Afghanistan for females.

The heroic women of Afghanistan out on the streets of Herat today to protest against the Taliban’s BAN on female students going to university. They scream “cowards” at the Taliban.



Hundreds of Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest against the Taliban's decision. Protest marches in Afghanistan echoed with slogans like 'education is our right' and 'The Taliban are cowards.'

A few days after the Taliban banned women from pursuing higher education, they have recently also shut the doors for them to work in non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Abdel Rahman Habib, ministry of economy spokesperson, declared that women are no more allowed to work for any international or national NGO. He mentioned that the Taliban sent a letter to the NGOs assessing a prohibition 'until further notice.' According to him, women not wearing a hijab and disobeying the Sharia law are the prime reason behind the action.

Taliban's decision to ban female students from universities triggered a global uproar. The Taliban however reason that women conversate with male peers in colleges and do not follow the appropriate Islamic dress code. Higher education minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem implemented the ban with 'immediate effect' on Tuesday.

Nadeem said, "they dress like they were going to a wedding."

Amid the protests, the Taliban has arrested five women in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital. They have also arrested three journalists. A day after the ban, guards barred hundreds of women from entering educational institutions.

Taliban has already banned women from most secondary schools. United Nations and many countries have condemned the Taliban's decision to deprive women of their educational rights.

Male students in Afghanistan universities have also protested in solidarity with their female counterparts. Many professors resigned after the decision, and male students walked out of exam halls as a sign of protest.

