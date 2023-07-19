Watch: Suspected Ukrainian strike triggers explosions in Crimea ammo depot, thousands evacuated

Massive explosions were reportedly heard in Crimea as a suspected Ukrainian missile attack hit an ammunition depot and forced thousands of people to evacuate from the region. Authorities in the Russian-controlled region rushed in to help people reach safe zones. Traffic from a local highway was also diverted.

Videos circulating on social media showed a series of explosions sending mushroom clouds into the air.

video of the continuing detonations at the Russian ammo dump in Crimea that Ukraine apparently hit early this morning.

The explosions were so loud that they could be heard from at least 13 miles away from Stary Krym in Kirorvsky district, the explosion site.

The Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind reported casualties and injuries among civilians, but these claims were denied by Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea.

Ukraine says its operation successful

Kyiv said that it conducted a successful operation in “occupied Crimea” shortly after the explosions rocked the region.



Kylylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence said in a statement: "A successful operation was conducted on occupied Crimea."

"The enemy conceals the extent of the damage and the number of losses in manpower," he added.

The Sun reported that some 2,250 people were evacuated from four settlements near the Starokrymsky military training ground.

Buses were deployed to move the people out of the area as fears loomed of more such strikes by Ukraine.

UK or French weapons used?

The Crimean Wind channel speculated that the attack might have been carried out by a UK-supplied Storm Shadow or the French SCALP missile, the one Paris had recently agreed to provide to Ukraine.

Alternatively, the Ukrainian Grom-2 missile might have also been used.

Might take days to put out the fire

Reports indicate explosions continued at the site even after six hours after the initial explosion. The head of Crimea’s parliament said it might take two days to fully put out the fire, Russian media reported.

The explosions came as southern regions of Ukraine, including Odessa, faced a relentless assault from Russia for a second consecutive night.

Missile and drone attacks targeted various infrastructures, including the port and military airfield in Odessa, leading to destruction and injuries among civilians.

The attacks on alleged drone-making facilities in Odessa were seen as a response to a previous incident on the Crimean Bridge, resulting in further escalation.

Ukrainian Air Force said: "The Kh-22 and Onyx missile launches were aimed at infrastructure in the Odessa region.



"It was a hellish night,” said Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the regional military administration.