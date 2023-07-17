Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow suspends participation in Black Sea grain deal

The Kremlin said on Monday (July 17) that Russia has suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, and will only return to the deal if Moscow's conditions are met.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war led to a food grain crisis globally after Moscow invaded its neighbouring nation last year in February.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked because of the conflict to be exported safely.

The last extension was due to expire on Monday and for months, Russia had been warning that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "In fact, the Black Sea agreements ceased to be valid today. Unfortunately, the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated."

Russian news agencies also reported that Moscow had notified Turkey, Ukraine and the UN that it was not extending the deal, junking it just hours after it was supposed to get expired.

The TASS news agency quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that "Russia today officially notified the Turkish and Ukrainian sides, as well as the UN Secretariat of its objection to the extension of the deal."

The news agency Reuters quoted an analyst as saying that the grain deal suspension has increased food insecurity in poorer countries. Carlos Mera, who is the head of the research for agricultural commodities at Rabobank, said: ''Well, certainly from the Russian side, you could argue Russia will prevent some money going to Ukraine, even though most of its (Ukraine's) surplus will flow by alternative routes."

"It will be inefficient and Ukraine may find unable to sell 100 per cent of its exportable surplus. And also because with prices...will, are going up Russia will benefit on that front as well," Mera added.

Germany urged Russia to return to the crucial deal, noting that it was crucial for food security. The government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters that "we continue to call on Russia to allow a further extension of the grain deal" and also added that the "conflict should not be carried out on the backs of the poorest on this planet".

(With inputs from agencies)

