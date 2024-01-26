WATCH | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa breaks into celebration as ICJ rules against Israel

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa broke into celebration on Friday (Jan 26) along with his party members as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled against Israel.

He was watching the World Court ruling live on a big screen.

South Africa's foreign ministry hailed the ruling by the UN's top court, calling it a "decisive victory" for the international rule of law.

"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the foreign ministry said.

The International Court of Justice ruled in favour of South Africa's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and do more to help civilians, as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

However, the court has not yet ruled on if genocide occurred in Gaza, hich was the the very core of the case brought by South Africa.