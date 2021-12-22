Watch | Social media erupts after punches thrown during brawl in Ghana parliament

Several ministers in Ghana threw punches at each other during a parliamentary session over electronic tax payments.

The 'Electronic Communications Tax' also called e-levy, has divided the lower house of Ghana for weeks.

Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu suggested the tax be debated and voted upon under a hastened "urgency" procedure.

It has been fiercely challenged by the opposition and when the voting on Tuesday resulted in a tie, a brawl broke out.

While some delivered blows in the parliament, others tried to restrain their colleagues.

The most chaotic place in Ghana now is unfortunately, our Parliament.



According to minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, "We need to demonstrate to the country that our democracy is growing, and will not suffer some of these unacceptable sins and spectacles we've witnessed on the floor."

Critics argue that the tax will disproportionately affect lower-income people but Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta believes the levy would widen the tax net.

Analysts say overall economic activity will be decreased if it is imposed on those who rely heavily rely on mobile money transfers.

A vote on whether to proceed with the urgency procedure was postponed to January 18.

(With inputs from agencies)

