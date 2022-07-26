Watch | Severed snakehead found in airline in-flight meal, catering suspended

A flight attendant from an airline with operations in Turkey recently reported being startled after purportedly finding a severed snake's head in a meal. According to the Independent, which cited the aviation blog One Mile at a Time, the disturbing incident occurred on a SunExpress aircraft on July 21 between Ankara, Turkey, and Dusseldorf, Germany. A member of the cabin staff reported that as they were having their crew lunch, they discovered a little snake's head hidden among the potatoes and veggies. The head of the reptile is shown in a video posted on Twitter laying in the centre of the meal tray.

Severed snake head found in a Sunexpress in-flight meal.

The flight was enroute to Düsseldorf from Ankara when a cabin crew member, who had eaten most of the meal, found it.

Dead snails have previously appeared in the airline’s flight meals.

The airline acted right away in reaction to the dreadful finding. According to the source, a SunExpress spokesperson told the Turkish media that the occurrence was "absolutely unacceptable." The airline's agreement with the questioned food supplier has since been suspended, and an investigation has also been started, the representative said. The airline told the Independent that it was "our top priority" to ensure that the services we offer to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest calibre and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience. The airline has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry.

The meal's caterer, on the other hand, has disputed that the snake head could have come from one of their locations. According to reports, Sancak Inflight Service claimed that it "did not provide any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking." The catering company went on to assert that the reasonably fresh-appearing snake head had to have been inserted later because its meals are prepared at a temperature of 280 degrees Celsius.

