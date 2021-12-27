Watch: Several Santas ditch reindeer, celebrate Christmas with surfboard in US

Who says Santa and reindeers are inseparable? Well, they can go their own way.

In a celebration on Christmas, several Santas ditched reindeers and sleigh to hop on surfboard in US state of Florida.

The moment came at Cocoa Beach on Friday when numerous surfers entered water donning Santa costumes to celebrate the holiday and benefit local charities.

Also Read: Santa Claus's 'house' in North Pole goes under hammer, gets listed for $1 million

For the 12th annual Surfing Santas event, over 10,000 spectators travelled to Space Coast in Florida. They witnessed more than 400 surfers have fun with waves for a good cause.

Last year, the event had got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, ‘Surfing Santas’ went all out with a six-city block venue at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach this year.

Also Read: On Christmas, 50 vehicles pile-up in major crash at snowy US stretch, say reports

The event was kicked off by former New England Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie on Friday morning. He had jumped out of a helicopter into the Atlantic Ocean while wearing a costume of Santa.

Costume contests, space-themed goodies, Hawaiian dancers and a visit from Santa Claus were the other attractions on the day.

The organisation also raised a record $62,000 by selling T-shirts at the event, a media representative for Surfing Santas told Fox News Digital. The proceeds will be donated to Florida-based charities.

(With inputs from agencies)