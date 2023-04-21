WATCH | Russian recruitment ad calling for 'real men' to fight in Ukraine

In an effort to recruit more troops to fight in Ukraine, the Russian military has released a video ad that challenges anyone who is interested in joining the Ukraine conflict to prove they are "a real man" by leaving behind what it says is a humdrum civilian life. Major Russian social networking sites have already started to run the recruitment advertisement.

The dramatic advertisement comes after reports from Russian media and British military intelligence that Moscow is looking to reinforce its forces in Ukraine by enlisting up to 400,000 more soldiers.

The recruitment of Russian men in the Ukraine war is marred with controversy at a time when the casuality data for soldiers is yet not ascertained. A recent estimate from the US Defence Intelligence Agency claims that up to 43,000 Russians have died in the conflict thus far. It also estimated that up to 17,500 Ukrainians also died.

WATCH the Russian ad here:

The advertisement features a guy at a supermarket holding a large machine gun while asking men to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry for pay that begins at 204,000 roubles ($2,495) per month. He is then seen wearing a security guard uniform. A question then appears.

"Is this the kind of defender you dreamt of becoming?"

The next scene in the video shows a guy among other soldiers on what seems to be a battlefield. Then, he appears assisting a client to lift weights while acting as a gym teacher.

"Is this really where your strength lies?" the video asks. Then it cuts to a taxi driver taking a client's fare who then transforms into a soldier on the battlefield.

"You're a real man. Be one," says the ad.

A couple of days back reports suggested that Russia introduced an electronic call-up plan to crack down on dodgers who don't want to serve in the military. This comes amid reports that many refuse to pick up mail at their official address to escape service. But with this bill approved now, electronic notifications will be sent too.

If people do not report at their military enlistment office within 20 days of receiving the summons, without a good cause, temporary limits will be placed on them.

They might not be allowed to register as entrepreneurs, register their cars and houses and other properties, have their licences cancelled, and have their loan requests denied.

The Russian authorities have been downplaying the possibility of a second mobilisation call after launching a partial mobilisation drive in September.

The earlier drive forced tens of thousands of Russian men to flee the country to avoid being drafted. Recruitment posters for professional troops have appeared across the Russian capital with the message, "Our Profession is to defend the Motherland."

As the Ukraine conflict wages on, the Russian army is seeking gunners, military doctors, drivers, and tank commanders, according to the ads. In return, they are promising the prospective recruits "respect, an honourable profession, and decent pay."

