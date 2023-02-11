WATCH | Rescuers save dog after four days in earthquake-hit Turkey

In an act of kindness and love, a dog named 'Pamuk' was pulled out from the debris by the rescue workers, as they continued to save lives relentlessly, in Turkey's Hatay days after devastating earthquakes hit Ankara and Syria.

The footage of the dog being rescued from the rubble has been shared widely on the social media platform and is now winning hearts.

In the footage, rescuers are seen making the injured dog drink water and carefully taking it out from the concrete debris. The mouth of the dog is appearing smeared in blood in the video clip.

We're also seeing examples of pets rescued, like this little dog named "Pamuk." Sadly, hope for additional rescues will start to fade due to the time that's passed and the freezing temperatures. pic.twitter.com/qGRTLFSJtG — Lane Luckie (@LaneLuckie) February 10, 2023 ×

As per the eyewitness, the dog is being taken care of by the neighbours of the owner as the owner remains hospitalised in Mersin, which is around 200km west of Iskenderun.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the powerful earthquake “one of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history”, as reported by AP.

While touring around Adiyaman province on Friday, he said that search-and-rescue efforts would consistently continue till no one is trapped in the debris.

While visiting the quake-hit province of Gaziantep, he said that the earthquakes have destroyed more than 6,400 buildings had been destroyed and that the government will be building new three and four-storey buildings in the area within one year.

Syrian President Bashar Assad, meanwhile, slammed the Western countries for politicising the humanitarian crisis of the country, as he said, “The West has no humanitarianism, therefore politicising the situation in Syria is something they would naturally do.”

(With inputs from agencies)

