Turkey earthquake: Rescue workers save mother and new-born from rubble after four days

In another miraculous escape, a mother and her newborn baby were rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey, almost 90 hours after the first of deadly earthquakes shook the region on Monday. The rescue workers saved the 10-day-old boy named Yagiz from a ruined structure located in the southern Hatay province.

The footage shared on social media showed the child being rescued by the volunteers overnight — as the local media called the escape miraculous.

Amid these miraculous escapes, the hopes of saving more lives are diminishing, as the time is slipping by with four days of disaster about to end and the freezing-cold weather continues to make life difficult for survivors.

However, the volunteers continue to carry out search and rescue operations in both Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

In the picture shared, newborn baby Yagiz was seen wrapped in a thermal blanket and the volunteers carried him to the ambulance where he received treatment. His mother was brought out from debris on a stretcher.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, whose teams as per the report were involved in the rescue operation, shared the miraculous escape in a tweet stating that both mother and son were saved in the town of Samandag.

After the devastating earthquake, fears of a second catastrophe have loomed amid the people, who have become homeless and are facing harsh weather conditions as they remain homeless and without shelter, water, fuel and electricity.

Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan has called it the "disaster of the century".

In this period of despair and loss, stories of miraculous escapes have been emerging in the last few days and rescue workers continue to save the lives of others, by risking their own.

(With inputs from agencies)

