Turkey-Syria earthquake | Thousands express willingness to adopt 'miracle' baby girl born under rubble

Thousands of people have expressed their willingness to adopt the baby girl whose birth took place under the collapsed building's rubble in north-west Syria, after the disastrous earthquake on Monday.

When the rescue workers saved baby Aya, which means miracle in Arabic - she was still connected to her mother through an umbilical cord.

Her father, mother as well as four siblings died after the town of Jindayris was hit by the massive quake. Baby Aya is currently admitted to the hospital.

"She arrived on Monday in such a bad state, she had bumps, bruises, she was cold and barely breathing," paediatrician Hani Marouf said. The baby is in stable condition now.

The video of rescue workers pulling out Aya from the debris went viral on social media. In the footage, a man was seen coming out of the collapsed building's debris, holding a baby in his arm.

The baby's distant relative Khalil al-Suwadi, who was present when the baby was pulled out, took the newborn to Dr Marouf in Afrin, Syria.

Thousands of people have been asking for details on social media to adopt the baby girl.

"I would like to adopt her and give her a decent life," one person said.

A Kuwaiti TV anchor, also expressing the willingness, said, "I'm ready to take care of and adopt this child... if legal procedures allow me to."

Hospital manager Khalid Attiah said that he has been getting several calls from people across countries who are willing to adopt baby Aya.

Dr Attiah, who is the father of a baby girl, said, "I won't allow anyone to adopt her now. Until her distant family return, I'm treating her like one of my own."

The baby is being breastfed by Dr Attiah's wife, alongside their own child.

Meanwhile in Jindayris, the hometown of the miracle baby, people have been looking for their loved ones beneath the collapsed buildings.

Journalist Mohammed al-Adnan said, "The situation is a disaster. There are so many people under the rubble. There are still people we haven't got out yet."

He added that 90% of the town has faced destruction and the local people have extended most of the help so far.

The White Helmets organisation's rescuers have also been helping people in Jindayris.

(With inputs from agencies)

