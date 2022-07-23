Watch: Real life superman saves fives kids from a burning house

Real-life superhero Nick Bostic, 25, is making headlines across the globe for his superhuman effort to rescue five children, not once but twice from a blazing fire. Reportedly, a few days back, Nick was out for a drive at night in Indiana's Lafayette area when he saw a two-storey house engulfed in flames.

With no cell phone on him and no opportunity to call 911, Nick, a pizza delivery boy by profession, rushed into the house and started with the rescue act.

Reportedly, the house owners, David and Tiera Barrett were out for dinner while their 18-year-old daughter Seionna, babysitted three siblings, aged 1, 6 and 13. One of the siblings had invited their friend to the house as well. In total, five children were in the house, when the fire started, the cause of which is still unknown.

Seionna first spotted the fire and ran upstairs to grab her siblings. However, by the time she ran downstairs, Nick had already entered the house from the back gate.

Racing through the smoke, Nick encountered four of the five kids on the stairs and escorted them safely out of the smoke and house. However, he quickly quizzed the kids if anybody was left back in there.

Nick goes into the house for a second time

Upon receiving info that 6-year-old Kaylani was still inside, Nick, without missing a heartbeat, scurried into the flaming house for a second time, wrapping his shirt around his mouth and nose to minimize smoke inhalation.

Not knowing where the little kid was, Nick used his ears to zone in on the location. After looking around, he found Kaylani and 'hightailed' upstairs to jump out of the window. Nick did fell while going upstairs but composed himself and jumped out of the window, making sure that the little Kaylani was on the opposite side of his arms at the time of impact.

The body cam footage from the firefighters on the spot shows Nick running outside with the wailing kid in his arms. After passing the baby safely to firefighters, Nick crashes on the sidewalk and asks for oxygen. His hands could be seen burnt and cut due to the events inside the house.

"I can barely breathe," Bostic says in the video. "Is the baby OK? Please tell me the baby's OK."

Pizza delivery driver Nick Bostic is being hailed a hero for running into this burning house in Indiana to rescue five children. A funding page to help him recover from his injuries has raised more than $500k.

Thankfully, the girl only suffered minor cuts and Bostic was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis where he spent two days before being discharged.

David Barrett, father of the kids thanked Nick by remarking, "Whatever brought him there at that moment. I feel like he was God-sent. He saved something that was priceless."

The family has stayed in touch with Nick and even accepted him as part of the family. "They (Barrett's) have welcomed me into their family as their own which is super cool I'm super honored for it," said Nick.

After Nick's heroic deed went viral on the realms of social media platforms, the good samaritans of the internet started a fundraiser campaign to show their appreciation for him. So far, the campaign has collected over 500k for Nick.

Meanwhile, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski along with Fire and Police Department have planned to honour Nick at a Lafayette Aviators game (College basketball league) on August 2. The proceeds of the tickets will be added to the online fundraiser set up for Nick.

